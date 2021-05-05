Atmos Energy Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Atmos Energy has increased its dividend payment by 28.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years.

NYSE ATO traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $102.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,961. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.92.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

