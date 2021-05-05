Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.94

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $2.46. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 8,503,036 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $279.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.34.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.61).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 119,497.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 561.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 418,320 shares in the last quarter. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

