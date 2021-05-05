Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Issues Earnings Results

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ATC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 299,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,432. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.89. Atotech has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATC. Barclays began coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Atotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

