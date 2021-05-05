AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATRC. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of ATRC opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.00. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $3,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,582,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,000 shares of company stock worth $8,070,840. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in AtriCure by 3,133.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,105 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 683.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,568,000 after purchasing an additional 806,452 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,862,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,463,000 after buying an additional 196,420 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

