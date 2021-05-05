AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AT&T by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after buying an additional 570,162 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 63,812 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.06. The company had a trading volume of 623,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,138,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

