AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,019,873,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in AT&T by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,547 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 661,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,138,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.