Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,420,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 27,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 18.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth about $768,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 1,348.3% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $19.68.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

ACB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.