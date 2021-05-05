Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ANZBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $22.16. 55,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,242. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

