Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.06). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. On average, analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $17.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AUTL shares. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

