Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,857 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $43,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADP stock opened at $193.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.37. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $197.28. The stock has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

