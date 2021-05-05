Autonio Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, Autonio has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $23.50 million and $2.00 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00070608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.54 or 0.00266186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $661.29 or 0.01153985 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031964 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.07 or 0.00748744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,088.34 or 0.99622215 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,323,050 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Autonio

