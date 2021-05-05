Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) COO Jeff Shaner Buys 1,000 Shares

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) COO Jeff Shaner purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $11,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 896,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,063.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $12.18.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

