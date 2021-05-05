Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.400-8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $227.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.08.

Avery Dennison stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.51. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $98.84 and a 52-week high of $216.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

