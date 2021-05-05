Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.92 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $83.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $90.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CAR. Barclays increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,524.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 23,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.