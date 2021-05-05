Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.420-2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.960-2.160 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.56. 428,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,499. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.423 dividend. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 97.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avista presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.67.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,571.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

