Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.18 to $2.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.28. Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.960-2.160 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVA shares. Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.67.

Get Avista alerts:

NYSE:AVA traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.56. The stock had a trading volume of 428,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.57.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.13%.

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $82,671.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $98,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $378,658.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.