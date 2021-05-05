Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVA. Sidoti restated a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.67.

NYSE:AVA opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.57.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Avista will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 97.13%.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $83,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $82,671.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Avista by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Avista by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Avista by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Avista by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

