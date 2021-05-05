Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of AVVIY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,892. Aviva has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $11.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.7315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 6.43%. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

