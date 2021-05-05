Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.710-0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.63 billion.

NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,198. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average of $37.27. Avnet has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avnet will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

AVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

