AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.86

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 292232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded AXA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $1.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. AXA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

AXA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

