Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $40.80 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.15.

In other news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $874,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $268,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $52,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

