Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

ACLS stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 539,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,551. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.24.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

In other news, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $370,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,860.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $268,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

