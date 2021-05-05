Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $210.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 287.40% from the company’s previous close.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

AXSM stock opened at $58.08 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $94.10. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

