Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Short Interest Update

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 186,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from $7.40 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Aya Gold & Silver stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.71. 16,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,584. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.