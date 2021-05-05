Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Aziyo Biologics stock traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,013. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. Aziyo Biologics has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

