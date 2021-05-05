Azuki (AZUKI) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a market cap of $7.18 million and $78,991.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00068841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.91 or 0.00262689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $657.51 or 0.01144498 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00032420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.25 or 0.00726283 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,552.80 or 1.00179657 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 10,357,048 coins and its circulating supply is 10,273,312 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

