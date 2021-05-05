B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Plans $3.00 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

B. Riley Financial has increased its dividend payment by 267.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NASDAQ:RILY traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,221. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average is $48.10. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $410.21 million for the quarter.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,310,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $1,389,481.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,139,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,430.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,340,020 shares of company stock worth $9,234,369. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

