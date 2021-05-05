Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In other news, CEO Timothy Donald Myers purchased 5,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,280.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 4,400 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $98,296.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares in the company, valued at $742,737.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ARNC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.91. 26,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

