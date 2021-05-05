Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 2,441 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $20,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.73. 383,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.37 and its 200 day moving average is $99.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

