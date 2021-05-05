Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,047 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.5% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,164,014,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,012,000 after acquiring an additional 653,581 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,086,000 after acquiring an additional 636,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,705,299,000 after acquiring an additional 497,775 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,933,731. The company has a market capitalization of $396.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.26 and a 200 day moving average of $142.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

