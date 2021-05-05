Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BLDP. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,390. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,987,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,151,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after buying an additional 565,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after buying an additional 1,173,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after buying an additional 160,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after buying an additional 976,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.