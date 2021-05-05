bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Tops $700.83 on Exchanges

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for about $700.83 or 0.01232843 BTC on popular exchanges. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $9.16 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, bAlpha has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00084182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00018999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00068533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $470.87 or 0.00828317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00101358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,309.33 or 0.09339778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00044751 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 13,073 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.