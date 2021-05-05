Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and traded as low as $3.93. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 10,361 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.1238 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 268.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 41,813 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

