Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives $37.47 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.47.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $41.40. 1,266,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,061,746. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $354.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

