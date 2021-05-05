Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BWFG. TheStreet raised Bankwell Financial Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bankwell Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.80. Bankwell Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $54,718.56. Insiders have bought 7,221 shares of company stock valued at $160,886 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

