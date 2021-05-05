Barclays Increases Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target to $75.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

NYSE:ADM opened at $65.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $65.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

