Barclays (LON:BARC) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BARC. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 296 ($3.87) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 196.75 ($2.57).

BARC opened at GBX 174.34 ($2.28) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 183.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 151.88. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock has a market cap of £29.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

