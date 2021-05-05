Barnes Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on B. TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

B opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. Barnes Group has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.