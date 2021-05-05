Barrington Research Boosts Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $91.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its target price upped by Barrington Research from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

HSIC traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.41. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $80.09.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2,828.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Henry Schein by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

