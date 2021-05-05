Battle North Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in April

Battle North Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Battle North Gold stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 41.75, a quick ratio of 41.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Battle North Gold has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61.

Get Battle North Gold alerts:

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BNAUF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Battle North Gold from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Battle North Gold from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Battle North Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Battle North Gold Company Profile

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Battle North Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battle North Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.