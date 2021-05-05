Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BHC. TheStreet raised Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.05. The company had a trading volume of 126,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

