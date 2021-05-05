Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,493. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $34.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHC. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.