BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

BCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

BCBP stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $239.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.85%. Research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

