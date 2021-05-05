BCE Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for BCE in a report issued on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

BCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $47.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00. BCE has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $47.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.7072 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,256,000 after buying an additional 2,700,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,232,000 after buying an additional 2,097,987 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,611,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,970,000 after buying an additional 1,990,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,322,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,019,000 after buying an additional 1,350,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.