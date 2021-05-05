Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Acquires 179 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.4% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the software company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.7% in the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,878 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 635.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $494.43. 25,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $236.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.62. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $348.01 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,836 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,673 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

