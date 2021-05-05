Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Cuts Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 13.8% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. owned about 0.31% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $16,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 132,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 74,443 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 41,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 117,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 315,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,946. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.32. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $72.77.

