Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.65. 56,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,263,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $208.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.95 and a 200 day moving average of $115.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

