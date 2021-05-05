Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Makes New $230,000 Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,387 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,786,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,152,000 after purchasing an additional 121,489 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.21. 92,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $35.18.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

