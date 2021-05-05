Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Shares Up 6.1%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) traded up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.69 and last traded at $23.66. 6,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 470,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $775.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $199,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $557,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 274.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 149,053 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 15.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 140.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 27,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

