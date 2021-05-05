Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,565,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $2,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $251.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

